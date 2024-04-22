Army rower Balraj Panwar secures Paris berth

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

Balraj Panwar secured India’s first Paris Olympics quota in rowing by finishing third in the men’s single sculls event of the World Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regetta in Chungju, South Korea, today. The 25-year-old, who narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the Asian Games last year, clocked 7 minutes, 1.27 seconds in the 2000m race. The top five made the cut.

Ujjwal Kumar and Arvind Singh finished third in the men’s lightweight double sculls, in which India participated at the Tokyo Games, but failed to qualify for the Olympics as only the top-two earned quotas.

Asian Para Games silver medallists Anita and Narayana qualified for the Paralympic Games in mixed double sculls event.