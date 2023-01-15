 Armyman Dhiraj Bommadevara on target, breaks WR in archery trials : The Tribune India

Dhiraj Bommadevara scored 1,386 to eclipse USA’s Brady Eliason.



Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, January 14

Two years ago, Dhiraj Bommadevara came close to representing India at the Tokyo Olympics as he finished fourth in the trials. Something similar happened during the Asian Games trials last year as well -- the 22-year-old Army Havaldar was among the top-two for the first few days, but eventually finished eighth to miss out on selection.

This time, however, Dhiraj has bettered the world record set by USA’s Brady Eliason, scoring 1,386 points out of 1,440 on offer in Kolkata at the selection trials for the Asian Games.

Though he has eclipsed Eliason’s 1,376, Dhiraj isn’t done yet. The laidback Vijayawada boy, because of past setbacks, is not too keen to celebrate this record as he knows this was only a small step towards the bigger goal of doing well in major tournaments like the Asian Games, World Championships and the Olympics.

“I do not think this record has to be celebrated at all. This is my personal opinion. Of course, bettering Eliason’s mark is good for confidence as it gives me the belief I am doing well,” Dhiraj told The Tribune from Kolkata.

“Trust me, I am happy for the record but I have bigger goals in life and I will celebrate once I achieve them,” added the archer, whose father, Bommadevara Shravan Kumar, is a technical official with the Archery Association of India.

Getting lucky & fan of Das

While he was disappointed about missing the Tokyo trip, Dhiraj caught a lucky break during the trials, held at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. He was offered a job in the Indian Army based on his performance. “I was offered a job and I accepted it,” he recalled.

Those selected in the top-16 today will participate in another trial in Sonepat from February 17 to 20. The top-four will form the team for the World Cups, World Championships and Asian Games, scheduled for September-October.

Dhiraj, who started his career in Vijayawada’s famed Volga Archery Academy, said he idolises Olympian Atanu Das. Interestingly, he pipped Das, who finished second with 1,378 points, to top the charts in the first leg of the trials.

“There is a reason why I like Atanu bhaiya a lot. We have been in several national camps together and I have seen him how much importance he gives to the sport. Even off it, he is much focused,” he explained.

Chauhan in form

On the other end of spectrum, veteran compound archer Rajat Chauhan, too, seems to be hitting form at the right time. He came close to breaking the world record mark of 1,424 set by American James Lutz. Chauhan, who has been one of the major compound archers alongside Abhishek Verma in the national team for years, scored 1,423 to top the trials.

The veteran, who is yearning to end his medal drought in individual competitions, said he is working hard. “I have won many team medals but none since the 2015 World Championships. This has to end and today’s trial was an effort to gain that momentum,” Chauhan said.

