Arsenal back on top of table

LONDON, December 17
Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at home with second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, as the north London side provisionally moved back to the top of the Premier League standings. Victory moved Arsenal a point clear of Aston Villa.
Luton captain ‘stable’
Luton captain Tom Lockyer, who collapsed on the field for the second time this year after suffering cardiac arrest, was “stable”. After Luton’s game against Bournemouth was abandoned yesterday, Lockyer was taken to the hospital and was “stable and undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside,” Luton said. — Agencies
