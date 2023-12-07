Arsenal go five clear as Rice seals seven-goal thriller at Luton

LUTON, December 6

Declan Rice’s header deep in stoppage time sealed an enthralling 4-3 victory for Arsenal at lowly Luton Town to send them five points clear at the top of the Premier League on Tuesday.

Arsenal had been knocked out of their stride by an energetic and direct Luton side and it looked as though they were about to extend their winless run at Kenilworth Road to 11 games.

But with six minutes of stoppage time played Rice found space to dispatch a header into the net.

His last-gasp goal sparked unbridled joy for the visitors who have now won four league games in a row, but it was heartache for an intrepid Luton side who had twice come from behind to lead early in the second half.

Arsenal have now taken nine extra points this season courtesy of goals scored in the last five minutes of games. “Luton are a top side and they can’t be overlooked in this league for the quality they have,” Rice said. “To score in the last minute and keep the momentum building it’s massive for us. Those are the moments you look back on. What a game. To score the winner is an honour.”

Arsenal have 36 points from 15 games played with Liverpool on 31 and champions Manchester City on 30 before their games at Sheffield United and Aston Villa, respectively, late on Wednesday. — Reuters

Messi named Time’s Athlete of the Year

Miami: Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine’s Athlete of the Year for 2023 after winning the Ballon d’Or for a record-extending eighth time and elevating the profile of the sport in the US with his move to Inter Miami. Messi played a key role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final in December last year. The 36-year-old had no shortage of offers when he left Paris St Germain earlier this year, choosing to sign for Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami despite being linked with his former team Barcelona and a big-money move to Saudi side Al-Hilal. “The truth is that fortunately, I had several options on the table that were interesting, and I had to analyse them and think, even weigh them up with my family, before making the final decision to come to Miami,” Messi told Time. Reuters