Arsenal hang on to beat Spurs

LONDON, April 28

Arsenal held on to beat battling local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away and remain a point clear at the top of the Premier League after an emphatic first-half display and a nervous second period in an electric derby atmosphere. An own goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and efforts from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz put the Gunners in control at halftime and although Spurs fought back through Cristian Romero’s strike and a Son Heung-min penalty, the visitors claimed the three points.

Victory kept Mikel Arteta’s Gunners ahead of second-placed champions Manchester City, whose 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest put them within a point with a game in hand. “I think the most important thing is to not think (about the title race), especially these moments, but take it day by day,” said Erling Haaland, who doubled City’s lead after Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring.

Liverpool are four points behind City in third spot, but like Arsenal having played 35 matches. Tottenham’s defeat hit their hopes of playing Champions League football next season. — Reuters

