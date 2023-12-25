Arsenal, Liverpool showcase title credentials in draw

London, December 24

Arsenal lead the English Premier League at Christmas for the second year in a row after drawing with Liverpool 1-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

The challenge for Mikel Arteta is to prove they can go the distance this time after a late collapse ended their title hopes last season.

“We have experience of being where we are today. We should be really happy because that shows a lot of consistency for this new group ... to lead two years in a row. But that’s it,” the Arsenal manager said. “We are where we want to be right now, both in the Premier League and the Champions League.”

Arsenal led for 248 days last season until April, when a 2-2 draw at Liverpool started a slump they didn’t recover from. The Gunners have drawn again at Anfield, but go into Christmas one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool and Aston Villa, third on goal difference.

Defending Manchester City will be happy after seeing their three main rivals drop points this weekend. Villa drew with Sheffield United 1-1 on Friday.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions lifted the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Although City dropped to fifth after Tottenham went fourth by beating Everton 2-1, they were in sight of the leaders — just six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

City players return to action on Wednesday against Everton likely with a spring in their step, given none of their rivals have taken the opportunity to fully capitalise while they were away.

Guardiola, however, will note how Arsenal and Liverpool presented a real threat to his hopes of winning a record fourth Premier League in a row after both teams showcased their credentials in a game of high quality and intensity on Merseyside.

Gabriel headed Arsenal in front after four minutes and Mohamed Salah evened the score in the 29th when lashing a shot into the top corner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had the best chance to win the game when hitting the bar with only Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya to beat in the second half. — AP

First female referee

London: The English Premier League has its first female referee and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany called it a “milestone moment” on Saturday. Rebecca Welch controlled Burnley’s 2-0 win at Fulham. Kompany spoke to Welch at fulltime. “I wanted to congratulate her because it’s a big moment,” he said. “It’s fair to say that it’s a milestone moment and may there be more, and the best thing will always be when someone is judged on merit. But you have to have a first and this is it, so well done (to her) and I’m happy to be part of this moment.” Welch was applauded by spectators as she emerged from the tunnel at Craven Cottage. She previously made history when she refereed an FA Cup fixture in 2022. AP

