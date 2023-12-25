 Arsenal, Liverpool showcase title credentials in draw : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Arsenal, Liverpool showcase title credentials in draw

Arsenal, Liverpool showcase title credentials in draw

Arsenal, Liverpool showcase title credentials in draw

Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas is fouled by Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka during their game. AP/PTI



London, December 24

Arsenal lead the English Premier League at Christmas for the second year in a row after drawing with Liverpool 1-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

The challenge for Mikel Arteta is to prove they can go the distance this time after a late collapse ended their title hopes last season.

“We have experience of being where we are today. We should be really happy because that shows a lot of consistency for this new group ... to lead two years in a row. But that’s it,” the Arsenal manager said. “We are where we want to be right now, both in the Premier League and the Champions League.”

Arsenal led for 248 days last season until April, when a 2-2 draw at Liverpool started a slump they didn’t recover from. The Gunners have drawn again at Anfield, but go into Christmas one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool and Aston Villa, third on goal difference.

Defending Manchester City will be happy after seeing their three main rivals drop points this weekend. Villa drew with Sheffield United 1-1 on Friday.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions lifted the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Although City dropped to fifth after Tottenham went fourth by beating Everton 2-1, they were in sight of the leaders — just six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

City players return to action on Wednesday against Everton likely with a spring in their step, given none of their rivals have taken the opportunity to fully capitalise while they were away.

Guardiola, however, will note how Arsenal and Liverpool presented a real threat to his hopes of winning a record fourth Premier League in a row after both teams showcased their credentials in a game of high quality and intensity on Merseyside.

Gabriel headed Arsenal in front after four minutes and Mohamed Salah evened the score in the 29th when lashing a shot into the top corner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had the best chance to win the game when hitting the bar with only Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya to beat in the second half. — AP

First female referee

London: The English Premier League has its first female referee and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany called it a “milestone moment” on Saturday. Rebecca Welch controlled Burnley’s 2-0 win at Fulham. Kompany spoke to Welch at fulltime. “I wanted to congratulate her because it’s a big moment,” he said. “It’s fair to say that it’s a milestone moment and may there be more, and the best thing will always be when someone is judged on merit. But you have to have a first and this is it, so well done (to her) and I’m happy to be part of this moment.” Welch was applauded by spectators as she emerged from the tunnel at Craven Cottage. She previously made history when she refereed an FA Cup fixture in 2022. AP

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

2
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

3
Punjab

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

4
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

5
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

6
Sports

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

7
India

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

8
Punjab

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hisar coldest in region

9
Sports

Indian women script history, register first-ever win against Australia in one-off Test at Wankhede

10
India

French judge to decide on extending stay of over 300 Indian passengers of grounded Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Cold wave tightens grip on north India, dense fog at various places

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...

Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32

Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32

Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...

Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination

Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination

An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...


Cities

View All

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Goods worth lakhs reduced to ashes in fire at godown

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

Grassroots hockey league kicks off

Theatre fest ends on a colourful note

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

165 rolls of Chinese string seized, 2 held

Woman among 5 booked for usurping Rs 1-cr property

Lying unused, GLADA vendor market in a state of neglect

Building completion certificates issued for only 1.21% approved maps: Report

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer