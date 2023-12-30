Arsenal’s unbeaten home run ends

London, December 29

Arsenal lost at home for the first time since May as a 2-0 defeat to West Ham cost Mikel Arteta’s team the chance to return to the top of the Premier League.

Goals by Tomas Soucek in the 13th minute and former Arsenal player Konstantinos Mavropanos in the 55th — combined with a stout defensive display — gave West Ham a surprising win at Emirates Stadium and continued a midseason blip by the Gunners. That’s just one win in their last four league matches for Arsenal, who were in first place for Christmas and need to beat Fulham away on Sunday to be in that position heading into 2024.

Arsenal are currently in second place and two points behind Liverpool, who don’t play again until New Year’s Day.

Tottenham outplayed

Brighton: Tottenham’s top-four credentials were damaged by a miserable performance in a 2-4 loss at Brighton.

Late goals for Tottenham by Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies gave the score a respectable look but the visitors were outplayed at Amex Stadium by a Brighton team missing up to 10 players through injury. — AP

