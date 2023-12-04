 Arsh(deep) impact: Under intense pressure, bowler defends nine runs in final over to help India clinch series 4-1 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Arsh(deep) impact: Under intense pressure, bowler defends nine runs in final over to help India clinch series 4-1

Arsh(deep) impact: Under intense pressure, bowler defends nine runs in final over to help India clinch series 4-1

Arsh(deep) impact: Under intense pressure, bowler defends nine runs in final over to help India clinch series 4-1

Suryakumar Yadav presents the trophy to Rinku Singh. Photo: PTI



Bengaluru, December 3

Shreyas Iyer’s refined fifty combined well with a fine death overs performance by inexperienced pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar as India pipped Australia by six runs in a thrilling encounter to record a comprehensive 4-1 series win.

Iyer’s 53 off 37 balls was the force behind India’s 160/8 on a tacky pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Arshdeep Singh picked himself up after giving away runs initially. Photo: PTI

Ben McDermott’s bellicose half-century (54) nearly trumped Iyer’s effort, but the Aussies crumbled in the final lap to end up with 154/8.

Needing only 10 off last over, Arshdeep held his nerve and gave away only three runs, repeatedly hitting the ideal block-hole length with consummate ease.

No praise is enough for Mukesh (3/32), who bowled a game-changing 17th over, wherein he effected back-to-back dismissals and gave away only five runs when the target was a gettable 37 runs in 24 balls with five wickets in hand.

Shreyas Iyer was the standout batter for India, scoring 53 off 37 balls.

The batting was not an easy proposition on a rather unusually tricky pitch here, but McDermott used his raw power to take on the Indian bowlers, who at times strayed with their line and length.

Axar Patel (1/14) was once again brilliant with liberal help from a tacky track where he would value his 31 off 21 balls way more in terms of challenging conditions. Ravi Bishnoi (2/29) was equally effective as 3/43 off 8 overs also was one of the big reasons for the victory.

Among the Aussie batters, McDermott was only happy to exploit the opportunities presented to him, and the right-hander’s carve over square leg for a six off left-arm pacer Arshdeep was quite noteworthy during his innings.

The 28-year-old also brought up his fifty, second in T20Is, in grand style, lifting the same bowler for a six straight over the sight screen, and then celebrated the mark with a square cut off the very next ball that sped to the fence.

McDermott, son of former Australian pacer Craig, made 47 runs for the fourth wicket with Tim David, who made a run-a-ball 17 as he struggled to unfurl his big shots on a slow surface.

However, Arshdeep had the last laugh on the night as he had McDermott caught near mid-off by Rinku Singh. David was soon gobbled up by left-arm spinner and Man of the Match Axar.

But the Indian bowlers, particularly leg-spinner and Player of the Series Ravi Bishnoi, had caught the Australian batters in tangles in the early phase of their chase.

Opener Travis Head was off the blocks, making 28 off 18 balls with five fours and a six.

However, Bishnoi had his measure with a delivery that hissed past his prodding bat, and he later added the wicket of Aaron Hardie. McDermott gave them some tense moments but the Indians kept their nerves to defend 10 runs off the last over. — PTI

Brief scores: India: 160/8 (Iyer 53, Patel 31; Dwarshuis 2/30, Behrendorff 2/38; Australia: 154/8 (McDermott 54; Mukesh 3/32, Bishnoi 2/29).

#Arshdeep Singh #Australia


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Bobby Deol teary eyed as audience shower 'Animal' with love, 'Lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hun'

2
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

3
India

Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP's big win in Assembly elections

4
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

5
India

EC orders suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar hours after he meets state Congress chief Revanth Reddy amid vote counting

6
India

With his game-changer 'Ladli Behna' scheme, 'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

7
India

BJP 3-1 sweep in state polls, bags Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress gets Telangana

8
India ASSEMBLY POLL RESULTS

Ahead of December 6 meet, rumblings in INDIA bloc after Congress' poor poll show in 3 states

9
India

Assembly poll results: BJP on way to rule 12 states on its own, Congress down to 3

10
World

10 killed as passenger bus in Pakistan comes under gunfire

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Suspense over who’ll don CM’s cap in 3 BJP states

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats amid exits polls predicting hung assembly

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats; ZPM takes early lead

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...

AAP’s dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally