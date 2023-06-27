Arshdeep, Navdeep shine in county championship

London: The Indian pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Navdeep Saini shone bright for Kent and Worcestershire, respectively, in the county championship in the United Kingdom. While left-arm pacer Arshdeep claimed two wickets against Northamtonshire in Division 1, Saini picked his maiden wicket with his first ball against Derbyshire in Division 2.

Berlin

India end Special Olympics campaign with 202 medals

India ended their Special Olympics World Games campaign with 202 medals, including 76 gold. The Indian athletes bagged six medals in track events (two gold, three silver, one bronze) on the concluding day, with Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B female) and Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C female) standing on top of the podium. India secured 76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze medals.

New Delhi

Himanshu, Sift, Esha win in shooting trials

Himanshu Talan was the centre of attraction at the national shooting selection trials here today, stunning a quality field to win the sixth (T6) men’s 10m air rifle event. Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra (women’s 50m rifle 3 positions) and Esha Singh (women’s 25m pistol) also emerged winners in their respective events. Anjum Moudgil was third behind Sift.

Kolkata

European, Oz clubs to scout for Indian women footballers

Head coaches of three Australian and two European clubs will scout for talented Indian women footballers during a five-day trial to be held here from Friday. Coaches of Western United FC Melbourne, Adelaide United FC, Perth SC, ZNK Dinamo Zagreb and Spain’s Marbella FC will conduct the trials. Hyderabad’s Soumya Guguloth and Indore’s Jyoti Chauhan had secured contracts at Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb from the inaugural edition of the same trials last year.

London

Wimbledon champ Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne

Wimbledon champion and world No. 3 Elena Rybakina pulled out of a warm-up event in Eastbourne today, sparking concerns about her fitness ahead of the year’s third Grand Slam which begins next week. Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina was among the favourites for the French Open but pulled out of Roland Garros ahead of her third-round meeting earlier this month due to a viral illness.

Dubai

ICC World Cup trophy sent into stratosphere

In a spectacular first, cricket’s global governing body started the World Cup trophy tour by launching the coveted silverware into the stratosphere, 1,20,000 feet above the earth before it made a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. This was achieved after the trophy was attached to a stratospheric balloon.

Cromwell (USA)

Bradley survives bumpy finish to win Travelers

Keegan Bradley built a big enough lead to survive a late stretch of three bogeys over four holes and win the Travelers Championship on Sunday. Bradley collected his second victory this season and sixth of his career with a 2-under 68, which moved him to 23-under for the tournament. Agencies