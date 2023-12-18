 Arshdeep Singh reveals spending time with Avesh Khan a day before 1st ODI 'boosted' his performance : The Tribune India

Arshdeep Singh reveals spending time with Avesh Khan a day before 1st ODI 'boosted' his performance

During India’s 8-wicket victory over the Proteas, Arshdeep took 5 wickets for 37 runs and Avesh took 4 for 27

India's Arshdeep Singh receives the player of the match award. Reuters photo



ANI

Johannesburg, December 18

After producing a match-winning performance for India in the 1st ODI against South Africa, Arshdeep Singh joked about how a photo shoot with his compatriot Avesh Khan played a role in boosting his performance.

During India's 8-wicket victory, Arshdeep and Avesh breathed fire, hunting in pairs to devastating consequences, skittling out the Proteas for just 116. It turned out to be South Africa's lowest total in ODIs on home soil.

After the game, Arshdeep joked about how a photo shoot with Avesh a day prior to the opening ODI played a major role in his performance.

"It feels good, the photoshoot that I did with you (Avesh) has given me a big boost to produce a good performance here," Arshdeep said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

On the other hand, Avesh fell short of one wicket from clinching a five-wicket haul. He talked about his role as Arshdeep set the ideal platform for the rest of the bowlers to build on.

"My job was to bowl wicket to wicket it feels good, my mindset has been to focus on things that I can control because when I didn't play T20 I focused on ODI cricket, this has benefitted me a lot. I focus and back my preparation, I want to give my 100 per cent in every match," Avesh said.

With the surface offering a lot of purchase for the quick bowlers, Arshdeep literally had the ball on a string as he claimed his maiden five-for in the 50-over format.

Coming in first change, Avesh, too, bowled with great pace and fire, registering impressive figures of 4/27 in 8 overs. Both pacers combined to claim nine wickets between them, which was the most by Indian pacers against South Africa in an ODI innings.

After going one up in the series, India will face South Africa in the second ODI on Tuesday in Gqeberha.

