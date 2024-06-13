Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

New York, June 12

Arshdeep Singh’s artistry and Suryakumar Yadav’s coolness helped India stave off USA’s challenge as they etched a seven-wicket win to clinch a Super 8 berth in the T20 World Cup here today.

After Arshdeep’s career-best 4 for 9 restricted USA to what looked like a manageable 110/8, India made a heavy weather of the chase on a slightly challenging track before Suryakumar (50 not out off 49 balls) showed the way.

Suryakumar Yadav couldn’t really break free. AP/PTI

He traded his flamboyance, waiting like a tiger on the prowl, in the company of Shivam Dube (31 not out off 35 balls), who didn’t inspire much confidence despite the chase being completed in 18.2 overs. The pair added 67 runs for the unbroken fourth-wicket stand.

The turning point seemed to be a bit of ignorance about the rules from the US bowlers, who flouted the rule of taking only 60 seconds between the overs on three occasions and conceded five penalty runs at an inopportune time.

Being in the Super Eight is a big relief — playing cricket here wasn’t easy (as) it could have been anyone’s game. We had to stick through till the end in all three games. Rohit Sharma, India’s skipper (We were) 10-15 runs short. If we got 130 then it would have been a tough total, that’s how it goes sometimes. Aaron Jones, USA’s stand-in skipper

India needed 35 off 30 balls at that stage when umpire Paul Reiffel informed skipper Aaron Jones about the decision, and that effectively ended the US resistance. That was the opportunity Suryakumar waited for as he finished it off with a flurry of shots.

But not before Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) removed an out-of-form Virat Kohli (0) with a delivery that shaped away and then bowled a slower one to find the leading edge of former Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma’s willow.

“We knew it was going to be a tough task. SKY and Dube did well in the end. Lot of the US guys, we’ve played together. Happy with their progress, saw them in MLC too,” Rohit said.

Brief scores: USA: 110/8 in 20 overs (Nitish 27, Taylor 24, Anderson 14; Arshdeep 4/9, Hardik 2/14); India: 111/3 in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar 50*, Dube 31*; Netravalkar 2/18). — PTI

Lankans stare at exit after washout

Lauderhill: Former champions Sri Lanka are on the brink of an early exit from the T20 World Cup after heavy rain washed out their Group D match against Nepal here on Tuesday.

The 2014 champions badly needed a win to keep their tournament hopes alive after defeats by South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two matches. Wanindu Hasaranga’s team are bottom of the group with just one point and look certain to crash out unless other results go their way.

“It’s not going to be easy for us and it would be a miracle actually,” Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana said of their chances of advancing. Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arshdeep Singh #Cricket #New York #United States of America USA