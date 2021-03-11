Arteta tears into team after loss

Newcastle, may 17

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tore into his side after their 2-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United on Monday, saying their performance was nowhere near the level needed to play in the Champions League.

A Ben White own goal and a late strike from Bruno Guimaraes sealed the victory for Newcastle and left Arsenal two points off fourth-placed north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur with one game remaining.

“It’s extremely disappointing that Newcastle were 10 times better than us and the performance was nowhere near the level we need to be at if we want to play in the Champions League,” Arteta said. — Reuters