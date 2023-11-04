Arthur lays it on the line for Pak

PTI

Bengaluru, November 3

Pakistan’s chances of entering the World Cup semifinals hang by a thread, and director of cricket Mickey Arthur today made a blunt assessment of his side’s performance terming it well below-par.

The former champions must win against New Zealand tomorrow and against England at Eden Gardens on November 11, but they also need other results to go their way to reach the last-four stage.

“I’ll be brutally honest. I don’t think we’ve played to our full potential in this tournament. I thought the Bangladesh game (on October 31 at Kolkata) is the first game where we actually put a complete game together. I just hope that’s not too late for us,” remarked Arthur.

Arthur believed that his side was still in control of their fate in the showpiece.

“It’s come back in a funny way into our hands albeit we’ve to win big in both our games,” he said.

