Aryna Sabalenka edges out Iga Swiatek

Madrid, May 7

Aryna Sabalenka beat world No. 1 Iga Swiatek to win the Madrid Open in the pair’s second clash in a final this year, with the Belarusian saying she hopes their burgeoning rivalry will continue to enthral tennis fans throughout the season.

The world No. 2 had lost all three previous meetings with Swiatek on clay, including a defeat in last month’s Stuttgart final, but produced an aggressive performance on Saturday to win 6-3 3-6 6-3 and establish herself as a serious contender at the upcoming French Open.

Sabalenka had a 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole prior to Saturday’s win, with four of those losses coming in 2022. “She always pushes me to the limits. I’m really enjoying our battles. Hopefully we can play many more finals this season,” Sabalenka said. “I would say that this year’s matches are completely different matches than it was last year. I improved a lot, and I really want to win against her, because she’s such a great player. To have this win, especially on clay, that’s something unbelievable.”

Asked if their rivalry could be beneficial for the sport, Sabalenka said, “I think women’s tennis needs this kind of consistency, to see world No. 1 and No. 2 in the finals. I think it’s more enjoyable for fans to watch and it’s more intense.” — Reuters