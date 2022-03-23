World No 1 woman tennis player Ash Barty announces shock retirement at 25

Barty won 25 of her last 26 matches and 3 of her past 4 events

World No 1 woman tennis player Ash Barty announces shock retirement at 25

World No. 1 Ash Barty. Twitter

AP

Brisbane, March 23

Ash Barty surprisingly retired from tennis at age 25 while ranked No. 1 and less than two months after winning the Australian Open for her third Grand Slam singles title.

“I'm so happy and I'm so ready. I just know at the moment, in my heart, for me as a person, this is right," Barty said her voice shaky at times, during a six-minute video posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday in Australia.

Saying it was time to “chase other dreams,” Barty said she no longer feels compelled to do what she knows is required to be the best she can be at tennis.

“It's the first time I've actually said it out loud and, yeah, it's hard to say,” Barty said during an informal interview with her former doubles partner, Casey Dellacqua.

“I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent.”  This is not the first time Barty walked away from tennis: She was the Wimbledon junior champion at age 15 in 2011, presaging a promising professional career, but left the tour entirely for nearly two years in 2014 because of burnout, overwhelmed by the pressure and travel required.

She played professional cricket back home in Australia, then eventually picked up a racket once again and returned to her other sport.

Barty went on to win major championships on three different surfaces — on clay at the 2019 French Open, on grass at Wimbledon last year and on the hard courts of Melbourne Park in January, becoming the first Australian player in 44 years to triumph at the nation's Grand Slam tournament.

She won 15 tour-level titles in singles and another 12 in doubles since first turning pro in 2010. She spent 121 weeks at No. 1 in the rankings, including the last 114 in a row.

Her announcement was all the more stunning from an on-court perspective given her recent run of success: Barty had won 25 of her last 26 matches and three of her past four events.

Only one other woman has walked away from the sport while atop the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings: Justine Henin. She was No. 1 when she retired in May 2008.

In a statement released by the WTA, CEO Steve Simon called Barty “the ultimate competitor” and said she “has always led by example through the unwavering professionalism and sportsmanship she brought to every match.”   

“We will miss her,” Simon said.

During her 21-month sabbatical from tennis as a teen, Barty played cricket with the Brisbane Heat of the Women's Big Bash League. She returned to tennis in May 2016, playing a $50,000 ITF event in Eastbourne — winning three qualifying matches and three more in the main draw.

One year later, she was ranked No. 88; by the end of 2017, Barty was an established member of the top 20.

“I know I've done this before,” Barty said with a laugh in the retirement video, “but in a very different feeling. I'm so grateful to everything that tennis has given me. It's given me all of my dreams, plus more, but I know that the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams and to, yeah, put the rackets down.”                        

A semifinal loss to Petra Kvitova in Doha in February was the last match she played in 2020; Barty stayed home in Australia for the balance of the season when the global pandemic emerged.

After six months on the road in 2021 and after winning five titles, including at Wimbledon, Barty ended her season abruptly after a loss to Shelby Rogers at the US Open.

“Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and for me as an athlete,” Barty said.

“When you work so hard your whole life for one goal — to be able to win Wimbledon, which was my dream, the one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective," she said.               

She described what she termed a “gut feeling” after Wimbledon about ‘maybe being ready to move on’, but she also described herself then as not “quite fulfilled”.

Her victory at the Australian Open satisfied another gap, and Barty said she was completely aware that "my happiness wasn't dependent on the results”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

2
Nation

No toll tax within 60 km; Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours by year-end: Gadkari

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

4
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

5
Punjab

Raja Warring takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over Bhagat Singh birth date, says ‘half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge’

6
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene pay Rs 12.5 lakh a month rent for their Mumbai apartment

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

8
Trending

Man who killed Hindu girl in Pakistan wanted to marry her after conversion

9
Delhi

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

10
Nation

Farmers’ bodies dismiss as ‘fake, plain bogus and trashy’ report on farm laws by SC-appointed panel

Don't Miss

View All
Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Top Stories

Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...

11 die in fire in Hyderabad

11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad

The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint

Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...

Cities

View All

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Two killed in firing at Majitha village

Treasure trove of the past: Sikh Research Centre at Khalsa College, Amritsar

Amritsar: Datar held for murder bid

World Water Day calls for checking groundwater depletion

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of ~12.78 cr

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of Rs 12.78 cr

Public holiday in Chandigarh today

Mercury dips by over 2°C in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens airport shuttle bus service; ticket to cost Rs 100

Panjab University fee hike on the cards

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

All set for CM’s visit to Khatkar Kalan

All set for CM's visit to Khatkar Kalan

Helping exchange old school books

CVO raids JIT office

'Upgrading health, education, getting pending works done my priorities'

From contributing in Trolley Times to receiving 'best poet'award, this budding poet has come a long way

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

World Bank team conducts survey for canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana

Cycle rally from Jagraon to Hussainiwala flagged off

Session sites increased to get more response to jab from 12-14 age group in Ludhiana

One fresh case in Ludhiana district

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala: Digital forensic lab to come up at law university

Patiala: 350 take part in cyclothon

Office of Patiala DC inspected