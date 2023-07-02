 Ashes 2023: Australia seek probe into verbal abuse, physical contact incidents in Lord’s Long Room : The Tribune India

Ashes 2023: Australia seek probe into verbal abuse, physical contact incidents in Lord’s Long Room

Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal on Day 5 of Ashes leads to chaos

Video grab: @FlashCric/Twitter



IANS

London, July 2

Australia have asked for the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to investigate incidents of its players being abused and confronted by members in the Long Room during the lunch break at the Lord’s following Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal on Day Five of the second Ashes Test.

“Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members’ area during lunch on Day Five of the Lord’s Test.”

“It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members’ area,” said the Australian team in an official statement.

Bairstow was on 10 and England were at 193/5 in the 52nd over when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green and inadvertently walked out of his crease. On seeing that, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately directed an underarm throw after catching the delivery, and jumped in joy after firing an accurate throw towards the stumps.

It led to chaos in the middle as Bairstow believed the ball was dead, with Australia immediately going for an appeal. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney sent the decision upstairs, where TV umpire Marais Erasmus confirmed Bairstow’s dismissal.

On seeing the out decision, the Australian players celebrated while the crowd began to chant “same old Aussies, always cheating”, and were followed by the visitors’ being booed by the spectators at Lord’s while going off the field for lunch.

Post the controversial dismissal, Stuart Broad was engaged in many heated discussions with Australia’s fielders before the lunch break, and was heard on the stump microphone telling Carey, “That’s all you’ll be remembered for, that.”

Visuals later showed that as the players entered the dressing room area for lunch, Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner were confronted by spectators in a normally quiet and gentle Long Room area.

Khawaja was making his way past the MCC members when he stopped to respond to a comment made towards him. He turned to address the person making the comment before stadium staff intervened.

The security staff arrived to put their arms in between Khawaja and the member, with the on-field umpires and his opening partner David Warner, also being involved. After briefly addressing the members, Warner was pushed through the door, while Khawaja continued to address the member in question before finally walking out of the room.

An MCC spokesperson made an apology statement to the visiting Australian team. “The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special. After this morning’s play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of Members.”

“We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian team and will deal with any member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes. It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon’s session.”

