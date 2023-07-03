Ashes 2nd Test: Australia defuse Ben Stokes, lead 2-0

PTI

LONDON, July 2

England captain Ben Stokes’ swashbuckling 155 was in vain as Australia won the second Ashes Test at Lord’s by 43 runs on an extraordinary final day to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Stokes launched a blistering attack after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, smiting nine sixes and nine fours to raise hopes of a repeat of his brilliant match-winning knock against the Australians at Headingley four years ago.

But with 70 runs needed for victory, he skied Josh Hazlewood to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who had earlier riled him by stumping Bairstow for 10 after the batsman left his crease at the end of an over. The crowd booed loudly as Bairstow trudged off and Stokes responded by striking three sixes in an over off Cameron Green to reach his century and was unbeaten on 108 at lunch with England needing another 128 to level the series. He continued the assault after the interval by clubbing Hazlewood for six and was dropped by Steve Smith at deep square leg, the crowd roaring with delight when the former Australia captain — usually one of the safest pairs of hands — let the ball slip out of his grasp.

Stokes welcomed Mitchell Starc back into the attack with two more maximums as he and Stuart Broad shared a century partnership for the seventh wicket, the latter contributing 11.

The England fast bowler played a key role as the drama grew, surviving a series of short-pitched deliveries and trying to rile Carey at every opportunity by holding his bat in the crease at the end of the over and staring intently at the stumps.

Stokes dabbed Green for two to pass 150 off 197 balls before attempting to clear the ropes again and giving Carey a simple catch before leaving the arena to a standing ovation.

Australia’s relief was palpable and the end came quickly. The Australians celebrated gleefully as they walked off to more boos from the crowd at the home of cricket.

Smith, named Man of the Match for his first-innings century, paid tribute to Stokes. “It was a bit of deja vu, for sure,” he said. “He’s an unbelievable player, some of the things he can pull off. He’s a freak. I dropped him so I was glad we got him in the end,” Smith added.

Brief scores: Australia 416 & 279; England 325 & 327 (Stokes 155, Duckett 88; Cummins 3/69, Starc 3/79, Hazlewood 3/80). — Reuters

Ashwin backs Carey after Bairstow run out

Australia’s players celebrate as Bairstow looks on in disbelief. Reuters

London: Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has often been subjected to unfair criticism for running out batters at non-striker’s end for backing too far, has backed Alex Carey’s decision to run out a wandering Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the second Ashes Test. Bairstow (10) ducked a slow bouncer from Cameron Green and ventured out of the crease thinking that the ball was already ‘dead’. However, Carey played within the rules and broke the stumps and third umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged it stumped in favour of Australia.

“Would I want to win a game in that manner? I think the answer for me is no,” England captain Ben Stokes said later. In fact, Stuart Broad, next-man in, didn’t let Carey go without letting him know his feelings. “That’s all you will ever be remembered for,” Broad was caught saying by the stump microphone.

However Ashwin lauded Carey. “We must get one fact loud and clear. The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did. We must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game,” Ashwin tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) “unreservedly apologised” to the Australian team after its few members allegedly abused several visiting players in the Lord’s Long Room following Bairstow’s dismissal.