 Ashes 2nd Test: Australia defuse Ben Stokes, lead 2-0 : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Ashes 2nd Test: Australia defuse Ben Stokes, lead 2-0

Ashes 2nd Test: Australia defuse Ben Stokes, lead 2-0

Australia survive Stokes assault to win 2nd Test amid boos on spicy last day at Lord’s

Ashes 2nd Test: Australia defuse Ben Stokes, lead 2-0

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes. Reuters



PTI

LONDON, July 2

England captain Ben Stokes’ swashbuckling 155 was in vain as Australia won the second Ashes Test at Lord’s by 43 runs on an extraordinary final day to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Stokes launched a blistering attack after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, smiting nine sixes and nine fours to raise hopes of a repeat of his brilliant match-winning knock against the Australians at Headingley four years ago.

But with 70 runs needed for victory, he skied Josh Hazlewood to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who had earlier riled him by stumping Bairstow for 10 after the batsman left his crease at the end of an over. The crowd booed loudly as Bairstow trudged off and Stokes responded by striking three sixes in an over off Cameron Green to reach his century and was unbeaten on 108 at lunch with England needing another 128 to level the series. He continued the assault after the interval by clubbing Hazlewood for six and was dropped by Steve Smith at deep square leg, the crowd roaring with delight when the former Australia captain — usually one of the safest pairs of hands — let the ball slip out of his grasp.

Stokes welcomed Mitchell Starc back into the attack with two more maximums as he and Stuart Broad shared a century partnership for the seventh wicket, the latter contributing 11.

The England fast bowler played a key role as the drama grew, surviving a series of short-pitched deliveries and trying to rile Carey at every opportunity by holding his bat in the crease at the end of the over and staring intently at the stumps.

Stokes dabbed Green for two to pass 150 off 197 balls before attempting to clear the ropes again and giving Carey a simple catch before leaving the arena to a standing ovation.

Australia’s relief was palpable and the end came quickly. The Australians celebrated gleefully as they walked off to more boos from the crowd at the home of cricket.

Smith, named Man of the Match for his first-innings century, paid tribute to Stokes. “It was a bit of deja vu, for sure,” he said. “He’s an unbelievable player, some of the things he can pull off. He’s a freak. I dropped him so I was glad we got him in the end,” Smith added.

Brief scores: Australia 416 & 279; England 325 & 327 (Stokes 155, Duckett 88; Cummins 3/69, Starc 3/79, Hazlewood 3/80). — Reuters

Ashwin backs Carey after Bairstow run out

Australia’s players celebrate as Bairstow looks on in disbelief. Reuters

London: Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has often been subjected to unfair criticism for running out batters at non-striker’s end for backing too far, has backed Alex Carey’s decision to run out a wandering Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the second Ashes Test. Bairstow (10) ducked a slow bouncer from Cameron Green and ventured out of the crease thinking that the ball was already ‘dead’. However, Carey played within the rules and broke the stumps and third umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged it stumped in favour of Australia.

“Would I want to win a game in that manner? I think the answer for me is no,” England captain Ben Stokes said later. In fact, Stuart Broad, next-man in, didn’t let Carey go without letting him know his feelings. “That’s all you will ever be remembered for,” Broad was caught saying by the stump microphone.

However Ashwin lauded Carey. “We must get one fact loud and clear. The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did. We must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game,” Ashwin tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) “unreservedly apologised” to the Australian team after its few members allegedly abused several visiting players in the Lord’s Long Room following Bairstow’s dismissal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: Ajit Pawar splits NCP, sworn in as Dy CM in Sena-BJP govt; jolt to Sharad Pawar amid Opposition unity efforts

2
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

3
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

4
Nation

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

6
Punjab

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

7
Diaspora

Boyfriend pleads guilty to murder of Indian-origin student in UK

8
Trending

'House of cards, GoT, Maha politics': Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

9
Nation

Erasmus Mundus: 174 Indian students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe

10
Punjab

Punjab Police ASI held for accepting bribe

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Developments in NCP won’t impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Developments in NCP won’t impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal

Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn

Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn

The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...

Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting

Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting

Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...

3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants

3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants

Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...


Cities

View All

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

Transformer, maze of wires a safety risk at school entrance

Heaps of garbage welcome visitors at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Park

Ex-servicemen go on hunger strike

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across city?

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to MC garbage management plans

Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

2 religious structures razed in Delhi to make way for flyover

Civil services authority a complete farce: Delhi Chief Minister’s Office

Delhi Govt collects Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty, VAT

Air Force station employee hangs self in Delhi park

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Snatching case: Chaos at market as cops take away Kapurthala jeweller for questioning

Three arrested on murder charge

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Policeman dies in mishap

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Blood donation camp held