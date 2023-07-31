Ashes 5th Test: Australia’s run chase held up by rain

LONDON, July 30

The fourth day’s play in the final Ashes Test at The Oval today was abandoned due to rain after Australian openers David Warner (58) and Usman Khawaja (69) shared a partnership of 135 as they chase a target of 384 to beat England. The pair withstood a barrage of hostile bowling as they steamed past 100 on their way to the highest opening partnership in the Ashes in England since 2009.

England’s Stuart Broad is pushed ahead by James Anderson to receive a guard of honour from the Australian players before the start of the day’s play. Reuters

James Anderson floored Warner with an unintended beamer when Australia were just short of a hundred, the batter managing to fend off the shoulder-height ball with his bat handle. Fast bowler Mark Wood hit Khawaja on the helmet with a bouncer, leading to a lengthy concussion check before the rain set in.

England’s Stuart Broad, who on Saturday announced his retirement from cricket after this match, and Anderson, celebrating his 41st birthday, had opened the bowling after ending England’s second innings together in the morning, with Broad smashing the final ball of his batting career for six.

Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Joe Root and Wood all joined the attack for spells under the floodlights on an overcast day. — Reuters

Brief scores: England 283 & 395; Australia 295 & 135/0 (Khawaja 69*, Warner 58)

#Australia #England #London