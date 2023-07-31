Ashes 5th Test: Australia’s run chase held up by rain

LONDON, July 30
The fourth day’s play in the final Ashes Test at The Oval today was abandoned due to rain after Australian openers David Warner (58) and Usman Khawaja (69) shared a partnership of 135 as they chase a target of 384 to beat England. The pair withstood a barrage of hostile bowling as they steamed past 100 on their way to the highest opening partnership in the Ashes in England since 2009.
James Anderson floored Warner with an unintended beamer when Australia were just short of a hundred, the batter managing to fend off the shoulder-height ball with his bat handle. Fast bowler Mark Wood hit Khawaja on the helmet with a bouncer, leading to a lengthy concussion check before the rain set in.
England’s Stuart Broad, who on Saturday announced his retirement from cricket after this match, and Anderson, celebrating his 41st birthday, had opened the bowling after ending England’s second innings together in the morning, with Broad smashing the final ball of his batting career for six.
Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Joe Root and Wood all joined the attack for spells under the floodlights on an overcast day. — Reuters
Brief scores: England 283 & 395; Australia 295 & 135/0 (Khawaja 69*, Warner 58)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...