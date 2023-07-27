Ashes 5th Test: England ready to rise from Ashes

LONDON, July 26
The Ashes washout at Old Trafford left England feeling emotionless but they will need no stirring ahead of the fifth Test starting tomorrow, according to captain Ben Stokes. England would almost certainly have beaten Australia in the fourth Test to arrive at The Oval 2-2 but not a single ball was bowled as the rain poured down on Sunday.
Australia had begun their second innings on Friday and were reduced to 113/4, before moving to 214/5 on Saturday when only 30 overs were bowled, needing 61 to make England bat again. They were saved by the weather, however, meaning Australia retain the Ashes whatever happens at The Oval.
Stokes said it had been a ‘bizarre’ experience. “Leaving Manchester after the game was done, I’ve never left the field, never left a game emotionless,” Stokes said. “It was a really bizarre feeling the way the game petered out because of the weather. You sort of look back and wish maybe we either got beat or Australia managed to pull a draw off in that situation.” — Reuters
Warner laughs off retirement talks
Australia opener David Warner has dismissed suggestions he and Steve Smith are going to quit Test cricket after the final Ashes contest. Warner has expressed his desire to play his last Test in Sydney against Pakistan in January next year though he wants to play on until the 2024 T20 World Cup. “And Smithy (is retiring) too apparently. So obviously it’s a joke,” Warner said. “I won’t take that too seriously ... I don’t have an announcement.”
Australia’s captain Pat Cummins also dismissed the “completely made up” suggestion that Warner and Smith would walk away. reuters
