 Ashes fifth test: Starc contrast : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Ashes fifth test: Starc contrast

Ashes fifth test: Starc contrast

Ashes fifth test: Starc contrast

Australia’s Mitchell Starc removes dangerous Harry Brook



LONDON, July 27

England’s Harry Brook missed out on a maiden Test century against Australia as the visitors held the upper hand on the opening day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval today.

Brook, who had already hit three half-centuries in the series, top-scored with an aggressive 85 as England were dismissed for 283 inside 55 overs.

Harry Brook was cruising along at 85 in 91 balls. Reuters

Australia, who lead 2-1 and will claim a first series win in England since 2001 if they avoid defeat, were 61/1, trailing by 222, at the close with opener David Warner the man to fall.

Having won the toss and asked England to bat in murky conditions, Australia will be content with their day’s work and will hope Usman Khawaja (26 not out) can lay the foundations for a first-innings lead tomorrow.

Brook had earlier led a counterattack after England had slipped to 73/3, but he fell in the afternoon session as the hosts lost four wickets for 28 runs.

With the Ashes already retained following the rain-marred contest at Old Trafford, Australia are desperate to silence those who say they have been lucky. England, on the other hand, have a score to settle after being denied victory in Manchester when only 30 overs were possible on the last two days.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins finally won a toss and not surprisingly put England in to bat. Also unsurprising was the way in which England’s openers, Ben Duckett in particular, went about their business, scoring at almost a run-a-ball in the opening hour.

Duckett struck Mitchell Stark for two boundaries in the fifth over, then flat-batted an 85 mph Josh Hazelwood delivery to the ropes in the next over, almost cutting fellow opener Zak Crawley in half at the non-striker’s end.

He had a let-off on Cummins’ first ball of the day when he slashed at a wide one to first slip but David Warner spilled a routine catch. Crawley was then dropped by Steve Smith in Mitchell Marsh’s first over, although it was a sharp chance.

The missed opportunities were not too costly for Australia as Alex Carey gloved a catch after Duckett had guided a Marsh ball down the leg side, the decision being given after a DRS review.

Crawley went for 22, getting a thick leading edge to a full-length delivery from Cummins that veered back in, Smith holding on for a record 55th catch in the Ashes series.

Brief scores: England: 283 all out in 54.4 overs (Brook 85, Duckett 41; Starc 4/82); Australia: 61/1 in 25 overs (Khawaja 26*). — Reuters

#Australia #England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Anju's latest video from Pakistan: Watch Fatima in ‘burka’ enjoy dinner with hubby Nasrullah’s friends

2
Punjab

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

3
Nation

Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned

4
Trending

Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

5
Chandigarh

No metro project for Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

6
Nation

PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

7
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

8
Diaspora

UK lawyers’ watchdog opens investigation into false asylum claims

9
Nation

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15

10
Nation

A black crow moment in Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister

India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister

Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day ...

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video

Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

Mother seeks govt help to bring her back to India

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

It is being said that some kind of gas leaked there

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry

Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled ...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

13 works still pending, Chandigarh Smart City plan faces delays

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

Delhi-NCR saw highest rabies deaths in 2022

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes