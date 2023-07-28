Ashes fifth test: Starc contrast

LONDON, July 27

England’s Harry Brook missed out on a maiden Test century against Australia as the visitors held the upper hand on the opening day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval today.

Brook, who had already hit three half-centuries in the series, top-scored with an aggressive 85 as England were dismissed for 283 inside 55 overs.

Harry Brook was cruising along at 85 in 91 balls. Reuters

Australia, who lead 2-1 and will claim a first series win in England since 2001 if they avoid defeat, were 61/1, trailing by 222, at the close with opener David Warner the man to fall.

Having won the toss and asked England to bat in murky conditions, Australia will be content with their day’s work and will hope Usman Khawaja (26 not out) can lay the foundations for a first-innings lead tomorrow.

Brook had earlier led a counterattack after England had slipped to 73/3, but he fell in the afternoon session as the hosts lost four wickets for 28 runs.

With the Ashes already retained following the rain-marred contest at Old Trafford, Australia are desperate to silence those who say they have been lucky. England, on the other hand, have a score to settle after being denied victory in Manchester when only 30 overs were possible on the last two days.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins finally won a toss and not surprisingly put England in to bat. Also unsurprising was the way in which England’s openers, Ben Duckett in particular, went about their business, scoring at almost a run-a-ball in the opening hour.

Duckett struck Mitchell Stark for two boundaries in the fifth over, then flat-batted an 85 mph Josh Hazelwood delivery to the ropes in the next over, almost cutting fellow opener Zak Crawley in half at the non-striker’s end.

He had a let-off on Cummins’ first ball of the day when he slashed at a wide one to first slip but David Warner spilled a routine catch. Crawley was then dropped by Steve Smith in Mitchell Marsh’s first over, although it was a sharp chance.

The missed opportunities were not too costly for Australia as Alex Carey gloved a catch after Duckett had guided a Marsh ball down the leg side, the decision being given after a DRS review.

Crawley went for 22, getting a thick leading edge to a full-length delivery from Cummins that veered back in, Smith holding on for a record 55th catch in the Ashes series.

Brief scores: England: 283 all out in 54.4 overs (Brook 85, Duckett 41; Starc 4/82); Australia: 61/1 in 25 overs (Khawaja 26*). — Reuters

