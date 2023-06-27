Ashes: Labuschagne ready to shine at Lord’s

London, June 26
Marnus Labuschagne said he holds himself to a “higher standard” after his struggles in the opening Ashes Test and is looking to rediscover top form in time for the second match at Lord’s, which starts from Wednesday.
Labuschagne fell for a golden duck in the first innings and scored 13 runs in the second, losing his place at the top of the world Test rankings to England’s Joe Root. “They were very uncharacteristic dismissals to how I’ve usually played,” Labuschagne said. “That’s why I was pretty frustrated with myself to get out that way and asked myself the question, ‘Why did I play at those deliveries?’. I’ve come up with my own summation of what that is. Now it’s if there’s anything I can do tactically or technically to make sure it doesn’t happen again. It’s a rarity that I’d play at those balls, so it’s not something I’m going to overthink, but I hold myself to a much higher standard than those dismissals,” he added.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting backed Labuschagne to return to his best. “I think he’s overcomplicating things a little bit,” Ponting said. “He has to trust in what’s made him the No. 2-ranked Test batsman in the world for the last couple of years,” he added. — Reuters
