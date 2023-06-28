Ashes second test: Tongue in, Ali out as Eng go all pace

LONDON, June 27
England have named seamer Josh Tongue as a surprise pick in their team for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord’s which starts tomorrow, replacing injured spinner Moeen Ali, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said today.
Off-spinner Ali was nursing a finger injury in the first match at Edgbaston that Australia won by two wickets and managed to bowl just 14 overs in the second innings.
“We’ve seen there’s quite a lot of grass on the wicket which is a bit green. Traditionally, Lord’s has offered more for the seamers, Stokes told the reporters. — Reuters
