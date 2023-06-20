Ashes Test: Anybody’s game as Aussies chase 281

BIRMINGHAM, June 19

Stuart Broad revived England’s hopes of winning an enthralling opening Ashes Test with a superb late burst just when Australia appeared to have taken the upper hand today.

After bowling England out for 273 just before tea on the fourth day, Australia set about their 281 victory target in serene fashion but ended the day wobbling on 107/3.

Australia’s opener David Warner and first innings centurion Usman Khawaja looked rock-solid in putting on 61 before Warner edged a beauty from Ollie Robinson having made a fluent 36.

With England off-spinner Moeen Ali struggling with a cut hand, Broad then returned for a second spell to swing the momentum back towards the hosts.

Whipping the raucous crowd into a frenzy, he had world No. 1 Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 13. Steve Smith (6) then edged another Broad delivery into the waiting gloves of Jonny Bairstow. Khawaja remained unbeaten at the close on 34 with nightwatchman Scott Boland on 13 not out. — Reuters

Brief scores: England: 393/8 decl and 273 (Cummins 4/63, Lyon 4/80); Australia: 386 and 107/3 (Khawaja 34*, Boland 13*; Broad 2/28).