Ashes Third Test: A Head-spinning finale awaits

LEEDS, July 8

A superb 77 from Travis Head in difficult conditions steered Australia to 224 all out in their second innings, setting England 251 to win the third Ashes Test, with the hosts closing a rain-delayed Day 3 on 27/0 in pursuit of that target.

Play did not get underway until well into the Leeds Saturday evening but when the action started, Australian wickets fell quickly to raise England hopes of ensuring their target would be more than reachable.

Head had other ideas, however. After a conservative start, the versatile batter hammered 10 boundaries, including three sixes, in a thrilling innings against hostile bowling to give Australia hope of retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare.

He was the last man out, giving Australia five overs to get at England before stumps, but despite some near misses, openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley survived to set things up nicely for dramatic finale in a Test the hosts must win.

“I had to battle through it today for periods and put some pressure on them at the end,” Head said. “We are in a position to win this Test match, so you take it.”

All eyes will be on England skipper Stokes even before he comes out to bat on Sunday, four years on from one of the most remarkable innings in test cricket history when a 135 not out, on the same ground, snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for England over Australia.

Brief scores: Australia: 263 & 224 (Head 77, Khawaja 43; Broad 3/45, Woakes 3/68); England: 237 & 27/0. — Reuters