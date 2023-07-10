Ashes Third Test: In full flow, Harry Brook sinks Australia

LEEDS, July 9

A superb 75 from Harry Brook and some big hitting from tailender Mark Wood earned England a pulsating three-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test today, dragging the hosts back into contention in the series in breathless fashion.

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood celebrate the victory. AP/PTI

The omens were good for England as they looked to resurrect their Ashes campaign, given that the last five Test matches at Headingley had all been won by the team fielding first, with three of those spectacular fourth-innings run chases.

Needing 224 more runs at the start of Day 4 therefore seemed like a more than gettable total to secure the win to stop Australia retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare. After Joe Root departed prior to lunch, followed by captain Ben Stokes early in the afternoon session, the writing appeared to be on the wall, but Brook’s brave innings got England within touching distance.

Wood’s 16 from eight balls and the steadying head of Chris Woakes saw the hosts home, sparking dramatic scenes of celebration after a match where the pendulum swung hour by hour.

Each Test in this series has been gripping in its own right, with Day 4 at Headingley no different. England are still up against it in their attempts to win the Ashes, with no side coming back to win the series after being 2-0 down since 1936-37.

The fact that they are back in with a shout is mission accomplished, for now. “Not good for the old age stuff is it?” Stokes said. “It’s completely different when it’s out of your control. I just sat up there thinking about what would I be doing if I was out there. Brooky controlled the game very, very well,” he added.

Brook reached his half-century off 57 balls — his ninth score of 50 or more for England in just 10 Tests. Scoring at a rapid rate has been Brook’s calling card since he came into the England side. He passed 1,000 Test runs in 1,058 balls during his innings — faster than any other batter in Test history.

“There were a few moments that went back and forth and that was each day really,” Cummins said. “On the first day we lost six for 20-odd and yesterday the sun was out and we probably missed an opportunity. It was just a couple of key moments. It seems like a series where one session swings in one team’s favour and then the next session the other team picks it up. I wouldn’t mind a stress-free one!” — Reuters

Brief scores: Australia 263 & 224; England 237 & 254/7 (Brook 75; Starc 5/78)