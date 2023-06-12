Ashmita, Ravi win Maldives International Challenge

New Delhi: Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi clinched the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively, with contrasting victories at the Maldives International Challenge in Male. Third seed Ashmita eked out a 19-21 21-17 21-11 win over compatriot Tasnim Mir. Unseeded Ravi beat Malaysia’s seventh seed Soong Joo Ven 21-19 21-18.
Aditi shoots 3-over but makes cut in LPGA event
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok’s putter did not function well as she dropped to tied-61st after carding a 3-over 74 in the second round of the LPGA Classic here. Aditi is 1-over after two rounds. In Montauban (France), Astha Madan shot a 3-over 75 in the second round to slip from T-23 to tied T-34.
India face Vanuatu with an eye on final
On a high after their convincing win over Mongolia, India will look to seal a final berth when they face Vanuatu in the four-nation Intercontinental Cup football tournament here tomorrow. The hosts blanked Mongolia 2-0 in their opener on Friday, while Vanuatu went down 1-3 to Lebanon. So, as things stand, the Blue Tigers will seal their final berth if they win against the team from Oceania. Agencies
