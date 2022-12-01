Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape named in new Cricket Advisory Committee

New Delhi, December 1
Former India players and national selectors Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape will join Sulakshana Naik in the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will be entrusted with the duty of picking the new selection panel later this month.
Malhotra replaced former India seamer Madan Lal and Paranjape came in place of Rudra Pratap Singh, who has joined Mumbai Indians as a talent scout. Only former women’s international Naik remained from the last committee.
“Malhotra has represented India in seven Tests and 20 ODIs and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. Paranjape has played four ODIs for India and was part of the senior men’s selection Committee,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a press release.
In November, the BCCI had sacked the entire selection panel headed by Chetan Sharma. The other members were Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi and Debasish Mohanty.
It is understood that Chetan, despite his unceremonious dumping and adverse performance report after India’s semifinal debacle at the T20 World Cup, has reapplied alongside Harvinder.
Joshi and Mohanty (tenure ended) have decided against reapplication.
Some of the prominent names to have applied are Nayan Mongia, Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Amay Khurasiya, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Nikhil Chopra and Atul Wassan to name a few.
