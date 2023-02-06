Ashu wins bronze in Greco-Roman

Tribune News Service

Zagreb, February 5

Asian Championships bronze medallist Ashu clinched the 67kg bronze medal in the Greco-Roman category on the concluding day of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series here today.

The 23-year-old defeated Lithuania’s Adomas Grigaliunas 5-0. Aman Sehrawat had won the 57kg men’s freestyle bronze on the inaugural day. Ashu, who had lost to Iran’s Reza Mahdi Abbasi 9-0 in the qualification round, came back strongly in the repechage bouts, defeating Hungary’s Adam Phoilec 8-0 before overcoming Norway’s Haavard Joergensen 9-0 to make the bronze medal round.

Sagar lost his 63kg repechage round bout to Austria’s Aker Schmid Al Obaidi. Manjeet (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg) and Narinder Cheema (97kg) also returned empty-handed.

In the women’s category, Sushma Shokeen was beaten by Canada’s Samantha Stewart in the 53kg quarterfinals. Reetika (72kg) and Kiran (76kg) failed to advance to the medal rounds. — PTI

ITBP win National Ice Hockey Championship

Chandigarh: The central ice hockey team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has won the 12th edition of the National Ice Hockey Championship, organised by the Ice Hockey Association of India at Leh. The ITBP team defeated the Ladakh Scouts 1-0 in the final. This is the third time in succession that the ITBP has won the championship.