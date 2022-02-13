Ravichandran Ashwin joins Jos Buttler on Rajasthan Royal’s dugout and Internet can’t stop laughing

Chandigarh, February 13
The reunion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals has unleashed a meme fest.
RR purchased Ashwin on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League auction in a development two years after the infamous Mankad controversy in the IPL. In 2019, Ashwin, who was then in Kings XI Punjab Mankad Buttler, who was playing RR, when the latter went out of his crease. The term Mankad comes from cricketer Vinoo Mankad, who was notorious for running out a batsman for “backing up” at the non-striker’s end.
The 2019 debate centred on whether Ashwin’s action was in the spirit of the game.
Both Buttler and Ashwin posted videos saying they were looking forward to being on the same team, but social media can't stop posting memes and videos of how awkward that dressing room might get.
Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a Mankad with Buttler.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2022
Buttler & RR team welcoming Ashwin #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/OV8kvD7Qqa— •• ♛ Bʟᴜɴᴛ Jᴀᴀᴛ ♛ •• (@rhtsuhag) February 13, 2022
Ashwin & Buttler in same team.@rajasthanroyals @ashwinravi99 @josbuttler #RajasthanRoyals #IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/VNVqET5TMC— Beardo (@MooochhMan) February 12, 2022
Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/mjEVHktrpM— Anuradha (@LetMeCheatIndia) February 12, 2022
Ashwin to Buttler in dressing room#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/Q6FJRGCwNP— Shivangi (@memekaynat) February 12, 2022
#IPLMegaAuction2022: Jos Buttler welcomes Ravi Ashwin in hilarious fashion 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DoupAk9gu7— SportsTiger (@sportstigerapp) February 13, 2022
Who's looking forward to Ashwin and Buttler playing together? 🙋♂️— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 13, 2022
via: @rajasthanroyals | #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/wRAMClPm72
Ashwin to Buttler pic.twitter.com/U2ij1bl2fK— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) February 12, 2022
(1) Ashwin & buttler in 2020 IPL.— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 12, 2022
(2) Ashwin & buttler in 2022 IPL. #IPL2022Auction pic.twitter.com/A3cZ0q2cNt
Hooda and Krunal in one team. Ashwin and Buttler in one team. This year's IPL can even get Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi to become friends.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 12, 2022
Buttler and Ashwin at the same franchise 👀— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 12, 2022
That's it. That's the tweet.#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLAuction
R Ashwin and Jos Buttler playing for Rajasthan Royals : pic.twitter.com/baMhB4vEOg— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 12, 2022
