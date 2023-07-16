 Ashwin knocks wind out of Windies : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Ashwin knocks wind out of Windies

Ashwin knocks wind out of Windies

Off-spinner takes 12 in first Test as India triumph inside three days

Ashwin knocks wind out of Windies

Ravichandran Ashwin recorded his best overseas Test figures of 12 for 131. Photos: AP/PTI, ANI



Roseau (Dominica), July 15

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished with a 12-wicket match haul as India handed West Indies a crushing innings and 141-run defeat inside three days of the first Test at Windsor Park here on Friday.

Ashwin had claimed 5/60 to help skittle out West Indies for 150 in the first innings on a slow, turning track in the first match of the two-Test series.

India amassed 421/5 in reply before declaring their first innings with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (171), skipper Rohit Sharma (103) and Virat Kohli (76) scoring bulk of their runs. Having conceded a lead of 271, West Indies did even worse in their second innings when they were bundled out for 130.

Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief again, claiming 7/71 even though teammate Jaiswal was adjudged the Player of the Match.

“Our bowling was superb. Bowling them out for 150 actually set the game for us,” Sharma said after their victory. “On that pitch, we knew we wanted to bat once, bat long.”

The comprehensive defeat deepens the sense of gloom in the West Indies camp, who are smarting from their failure, for the first time, to qualify for this year’s ODI World Cup in India.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s was the first wicket to fall, succumbing lbw to Ravindra Jadeja with the score on eight before Ashwin got his first victim of the second innings 14 runs later when home captain Kraigg Brathwaite was caught by Ajinkya Rahane.

Ashwin then ripped through West Indies, with Alick Athanaze top scoring for the home side with 28 runs before becoming one of the off-spinner’s seven victims.

Jomel Warrican’s wicket was the last to fall when he was trapped lbw as Ashwin wrapped up a comfortable victory with two days to spare.

Between them, India’s spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja claimed 17 of the 20 West Indies wickets in the match.

The teams will meet again in the second and final Test in the series in Port of Spain from July 20. — Reuters

Mhambrey in awe of Ashwin & Jaiswal

Roseau: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey rated Ravichandran Ashwin as one of the greatest match-winners of the country and was also in awe of young Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maturity in his brilliant Test debut. Ashwin, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, recorded his best overseas Test figures of 12 for 131 (5/60 and 7/71) to decimate a hapless West Indies. “The way Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja bowled is praiseworthy. We in the dressing room know the value of a bowler’s performance. According to me, Ashwin is one of the greatest match-winners of our country. He has won a lot of matches for us and has been a consistent performer,” Mhambrey said. If Ashwin starred in the bowling department, it was young left-handed opener Jaiswal who took the limelight among the batters with a mature 171 on his Test debut. “The way he batted was fabulous and especially for a debutant to come and score a century and that too on not on an easy wicket. It was a slow wicket, got slower as the game progressed,” he said. PTI

Scoreboard

West indies 1st innings 150

india 1st innings

Y Jaiswal c Da Silva b Joseph 171

R Sharma c Da Silva b Athanaze 103

S Gill c Athanaze b Warrican 6

V Kohli c Athanaze b Cornwall 76

A Rahane c Blackwood b Roach 3

R Jadeja not out 37

I Kishan not out 1

Extras: (b 8, lb 11, w 5) 24

Total: (5 wickets, 152.2 overs) 421d

FOW: 1-229, 2-240, 3-350, 4-356, 5-405

Bowling O M R W

Kemar Roach 24 6 50 1

Alzarri Joseph 18.2 2 80 1

Rahkeem Cornwall 16 5 32 1

Jomel Warrican 45 4 106 1

Jason Holder 18 5 40 0

Kraigg Brathwaite 9 0 21 0

Alick Athanaze 16 2 53 1

Raymon Reifer 4 0 16 0

Jermaine Blackwood 2 0 4 0

West Indies 2nd innings

K Brathwaite c Rahane b Ashwin 7

T Chanderpaul lbw b Jadeja 7

R Reifer lbw b Jadeja 11

J Blackwood lbw b Ashwin 5

A Athanaze c Jaiswal b Ashwin 28

J Da Silva lbw b Siraj 13

J Holder not out 20

A Joseph c Gill b Ashwin 13

R Cornwall c Gill b Ashwin 4

K Roach b Ashwin 0

J Warrican lbw b Ashwin 18

Extras: (b 2, lb 2) 4

Total: (All out, 50.3 overs) 130

FOW: 1-8, 2-22, 3-32, 4-32, 5-58, 6-78, 7-100, 8-108, 9-108, 10-130

Bowling O M R W

Mohammed Siraj 6 1 16 1

Jaydev Unadkat 2 1 1 0

Ravichandran Ashwin 21.3 7 71 7

Ravindra Jadeja 21 5 38 2

Player of the Match: Y Jaiswal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

3
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

7
Himachal

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

8
Amritsar

Robber shot dead in police encounter

9
Business

Sensex closes above historic 66,000 mark for first time

10
Entertainment

Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune; police say ‘he died around three days ago’

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

City to have SCADA centre next month

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Health activities under watch in district, says DC

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

How Army cut open gates of barrage under ITO bridge

After DU course on Savarkar, JNU mulls chapters on Shivaji

Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

Two arrested over filing of fake GST returns

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Boy washed away

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony

Residents protest dumping of waste on Sirhind Choe banks