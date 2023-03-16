Ashwin regains No. 1 spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings

Dubai: Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s superlative show in the fourth Test against Australia helped him regain the top spot among bowlers in the latest ICC rankings issued today. Ashwin, who was the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is 10 points ahead of England seamer James Anderson. Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel climbed six places to 28. He also rose to the fourth spot in the all-rounders list led by Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

London

Ronaldo fails to score in Al-Nassr victory

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr beat Abha 3-1 in the King’s Cup but it was a disappointing night for the Portuguese forward, who failed to score, received a yellow card and was substituted for the first time since his move to Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo failed to score for the third consecutive game.

Mumbai

WBC Asia winner Goyat set to fight Zepeda in Mexico

Neeraj Goyat will return to professional boxing in a bout against Jose Zepeda on March 25 in Mexico. A three-time WBC Asia title winner, Goyat turned professional in 2013 and since then has fought 22 bouts with 17 wins, including 7 knockouts. Mexico’s Zepeda has 35 wins from 40 fights, including 27 knockouts.

London

La Liga criticises FIFA for changing tournament formats

FIFA has shown “complete disregard” for the importance of national competitions, Spain’s LaLiga said after the world soccer governing body approved a 32-team Club World Cup as well as an expanded World Cup with 104 matches. “FIFA continues its malpractice of making unilateral decisions on the world football calendar, showing complete disregard for the importance of national championships, and the football community in general,” La Liga said in a statement.

New York

NBA: Bucks defeat Suns to clinch playoff spot

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns 116-104 on Tuesday to become the NBA’s first team to reach the 50-win mark. Brook Lopez had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, who won for the 21st time in their last 23 games. Agencies