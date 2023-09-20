 Ashwin vs Washington: Story behind an unexpected World Cup trial : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Ashwin vs Washington: Story behind an unexpected World Cup trial

Ashwin vs Washington: Story behind an unexpected World Cup trial

Their performances on flat decks of Mohali and Rajkot will be monitored by Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee

Ashwin vs Washington: Story behind an unexpected World Cup trial

Washington Sundar (left) and Ravichandran Ashwin. File photos



PTI

Mohali, September 20

A month and half back, Ravichandran Ashwin was eloquently explaining on his Tamil YouTube channel, why a talent like Tilak Varma should be seriously considered for the ODI World Cup.

One of India’s greatest match-winners in Test cricket wouldn’t possibly have envisaged that in six weeks time he would be summoned for a two-match trial against Washington Sundar -- nearly a decade and half junior to him.

Close selection calls are par for course when it comes to World Cup squads.

But just two weeks before the mega event, the Indian team management has called the two off-spinners for the three-match series against Australia to keep a ready back-up option in case Axar Patel’s quadriceps tear doesn’t heal on time.

It will be a virtual shoot-out and their performances on flat decks of Mohali and Rajkot will be monitored by Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee.

“I think Ashwin will be slightly ahead now that a bowler of his stature has been called into the mix. I have always felt that Ashwin should have been in the mix from the time the team got into the ODI World Cup mode,” said former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, who was at helm when the 2019 squad was selected.

So, who will be his pick if Axar can’t make it to the World Cup?

“Look, let us hope that Axar is fit for the final ODI in Rajkot. Because if he is fit, however well Ashwin or Washy bowl, it will be Axar who will retain his place. If he has been your pick ahead of these two, then you have to have him if he is good to go,” Prasad set the record straight.

“But this is one of the most fascinating World Cup trials that you will get (to see). Question is: if they are looking at a 50-50 batting-bowling option then it is Washy. But if they are looking at a purely spin bowling option, then Ash holds an edge as far as I am concerned,” Prasad said.

Harbhajan Singh, however, has a contrarian viewpoint.

The ‘Turbantor’ believes that if the team management and selectors took an informed decision to summon Washington in Colombo for the Asia Cup final and even fielded him in the playing XI, then he should be the first-choice replacement.

“Washington bowls well in Powerplays. He is a brilliant fielder and last but not the least is a left-hander in that lower middle order. So, he does come as a package,” said Harbhajan.

Another national selector, who refused to be named, had an interesting take on the Washington vs Ashwin debate.

“No offence meant but Axar’s supposed hamstring injury could just be a blessing in disguise. The decision to have a right-arm finger spinner should have been taken long back and now, perhaps, at eleventh hour, they have got that opportunity,” the selector, who has seen some pitched battles between previous captains and selection committees, said.

He then decoded the whole issue that the Indian team is facing.

“Not denying that Axar played two crucial knocks in the Asia Cup and one was in a winning cause against Sri Lanka. But just look at his bowling on a track that offered considerable turn. If Charith Asalanka is picking up four wickets and you (Axar) are not even getting most of your deliveries to turn, it is a problem,” added the former selector.

“Mind it, Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is lethal when there is help off the surface and doubly so, if Ashwin is operating at the other end. Also, why did they call two off-spinners and not a like-for-like replacement. The next in line are Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma (left-arm spin and left-handed bat). These two are okay for Asian Games level but certainly not for the World Cup,” he added.

“Also at the moment, they asked Ashwin to report for his fitness update at NCA (after the Super 4 against Pakistan, if one goes by his Instagram handle), you would know that he is in line and there is a clear dilemma in Rohit (Sharma), Rahul (Dravid) and Ajit (Agarkar)'s mind as to who is the best option.

“Is it a bits and pieces cricketer like Washy or someone like Ashwin, who can turn a game or two on Indian tracks? Hence they called both,” the selector said.

Prasad agreed to the point. “I believe some of the tracks will offer help for spinners. In Chennai, think about Ashwin’s possible match-up against Steve Smith or a left-hander like David Warner. Yes, his successes came in the red ball (cricket) but just think about the possibilities,” the former India stumper added.

#Cricket #Mohali #United States of America USA #Washington #Youtube

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

2
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

3
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

4
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

5
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

6
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

7
Punjab

Matter serious, will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

8
World

Canada updates travel advisory to India; urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

9
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

10
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious in travelling to Canada

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Special Judge also acquits  two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...

Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench

A five-judge Constitution Bench had in PV Narasimha Rao’s ca...


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Rail services resume on Kalka-Solan UNESCO world heritage track after 72 days

Beant Singh assassination case: Chandigarh court grants bail to another convict Shamsher Singh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Delhi High Court quashes cheating case, asks parties to distribute uniform socks worth Rs 48,000 among police officials

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35-lakh cash, secure Rs 7.24-lakh in frozen bank accounts

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35 lakh in cash

Ludhiana police crack robbery case at former minister Jagdish Garcha's house

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar