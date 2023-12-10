Ashwini-Tanisha enter Guwahati Masters final

Guwahati: Second seeds Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto stormed into the women’s doubles final of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament after beating third seeds Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen of Netherlands 21-12 21-12.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru FC part ways with head coach Grayson
Bengaluru FC today decided to part ways with head coach Simon Grayson. Former India player Renedy Singh will be in charge of the team. BFC are currently placed ninth in the ISL. They suffered a 0-4 defeat against Mumbai FC yesterday.
Seville
Leaders Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Betis
A stunning goal from Real Betis’s Aitor Ruibal cancelled out Jude Bellingham’s strike for Real Madrid to earn the home side a 1-1 draw in LaLiga.
FRANKFURT
Eintracht crush Bayern 5-1 to end holders’ unbeaten run
Eintracht Frankfurt pulverised Bayern Munich 5-1 with a three-goal first-half performance to snap the champions’ unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season. Agencies
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration
Rising trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one ...
Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22
Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Gogamedi was gunned d...
8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP’s Bareilly
The accident occurred near Dubhaura village on Bareilly-Nain...
Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans
In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...
Forest encroachments up 146% in a year, reveals govt data
In the northern region, largest chunk of forest under encroa...