Ashwini-Tanisha enter Guwahati Masters final

Guwahati: Second seeds Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto stormed into the women’s doubles final of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament after beating third seeds Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen of Netherlands 21-12 21-12.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC part ways with head coach Grayson

Bengaluru FC today decided to part ways with head coach Simon Grayson. Former India player Renedy Singh will be in charge of the team. BFC are currently placed ninth in the ISL. They suffered a 0-4 defeat against Mumbai FC yesterday.

Seville

Leaders Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Betis

A stunning goal from Real Betis’s Aitor Ruibal cancelled out Jude Bellingham’s strike for Real Madrid to earn the home side a 1-1 draw in LaLiga.

FRANKFURT

Eintracht crush Bayern 5-1 to end holders’ unbeaten run

Eintracht Frankfurt pulverised Bayern Munich 5-1 with a three-goal first-half performance to snap the champions’ unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season. Agencies