Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run scorer in T20I cricket

ANI
Dubai (UAE), August 29
Indian batter Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the highest-run scorer in the T20I format of the game.
Rohit accomplished this feat during India's Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener against Pakistan in Dubai.
In the eighth over of India's innings bowled by Mohammed Nawaz, Rohit hit it big over the long-on region with impeccable timing, sending the ball for a six. With this, he became the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.
Though as far as his own innings in the match is concerned, he did not last long and struggled to showcase his usual attacking style of batting. He was dismissed by Nawaz for 12 off 18 balls, which consisted of only one six.
Now, he has a total of 3,499 runs across 125 innings in 133 games at an average of 32.10. He has four centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name in the shortest format, with the best individual score of 118.
He has gone past New Zealand batter Martin Guptill, who currently has 3,497 runs under his belt.
They are followed by Indian batter Virat Kohli (3,343 runs), Ireland opener Paul Stirling (3,011 runs), Australian opener Aaron Finch (2,855 runs) and Pakistani star Babar Azam (2,696 runs).
Coming to the match, Pakistan were bundled out for 148 in 19.4 overs. Opener Mohammed Rizwan (43) and Iftikhar Ahmed (28) were the only ones who could contribute something decent with the bat. The pace and short-length deliveries of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26), Hardik Pandya (3/25) and Arshdeep Singh (2/33) and Avesh Khan (1/19) blew away Pakistani batters and wickets fell at a regular rate.
Chasing 149, India lost KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over. After this, Virat Kohli (35) anchored the innings and had a 49-run stand with skipper Rohit Sharma (12), who largely struggled at the other end. Twin strikes from Mohammed Nawaz, who took Sharma and Kohli's wickets restricted India to 3/53.
Following this, a 36-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav helped move the scoreboard, before Suryakumar fell to debutant Naseem Shah for 18. A 52-run stand between Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33*) followed, which took India close to a win and in-form Pandya finished the proceedings with a six with two balls to spare, giving India a five-wicket win.
Nawaz (3/33) and Naseem Shah (2/27) bowled really well for Pakistan, though not enough to give them a win.
Pandya was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort
United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...