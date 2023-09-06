Asia Cup: Floodlight malfunction for 20 minutes leaves PCB red-faced, triggers meme fest

Lahore, September 6
The Pakistan Cricket Board, on Wednesday, was left red-faced after a floodlight malfunctioning led to a 20-odd minute stoppage during the Asia Cup match between the hosts and Bangladesh.
Bangladesh were all-out for 193 in 38.4 overs and Pakistan had started their chase on time reaching 15 for no loss in five overs when light in one of the towers installed at the Gaddafi Stadium went off.
The development has also led to a meme fest on social media.
Magar bhaijan tumne To Light thik kardi ❓📢#Pakistan #Lahore #pcb#asiacup #PAKvBAN #PakvsBan#floodlight #light #DefenceDay#imran #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill #BharatVsIndia #KrishnaJanmashtami #Mathura #delhi #bcci #virat #iskcon #vrindavan #abhisa #abhiya #elvisha #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/Fah9J89lqC— Ruby Yadav (@Ruby_yadav01) September 6, 2023
Play stopped due to floodlight failure.— Farhan Khan (@babarazam215) September 6, 2023
Le me to PCB:#PakvsBan pic.twitter.com/Pl1MMDcfbG
#floodlights #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvBAN #PCB pic.twitter.com/FizYxGe6Z2— ROFL THAKUR SAHEB (@iTHAKURSAHEB) September 6, 2023
The exact reason for the malfunction wasn’t known but the match had to be halted for a good 20-minute period with Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman having a chat with the umpires.
Finally, the bulbs on the tower started glowing once again and the players were back on the field for the proceedings to start.
The Bangladeshi bowlers looked in nice rhythm during the first five overs with left-armer Shoriful Islam looking incisive.
The embarrassing stoppage of play did disturb their rhythm. No PCB official has yet clarified the reason for the glitch.
