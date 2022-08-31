Asia Cup: India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs, enter Super 4

PTI

Dubai, August 31

Defending champions India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday, registering their second successive win in the continental tournament.

Sent into bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India scored 192 for two with Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) being the team's main contributors.

In reply, Hong Kong were stopped at 152 for five in their allotted 20 overs as India entered the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

After a sedate start when opener KL Rahul struggled to score freely, India upped the ante in the back-10, with Suryakumar going after the attack in the company of a fluent Kohli.

Entering the final over on 42, Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls, helping India amass 26 runs. He got to his fifty in just 22 balls.

India won their tournament opener against Pakistan by five wickets.

Brief scores:

India: 192/2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 59 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out).

Hong Kong: 152/5 in 20 overs (Babar Hayat 41; Ravindra Jadeja 1/15). PTI TAP

