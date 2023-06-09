Asia Cup, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will available for free to mobile users of Disney+ Hotstar

IANS
Mumbai, June 9
The sports enthusiasts will be able to watch the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, which will be held from September 2 to September 17, and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments, which will be held from October 5 to November 19, for free on their mobile devices. The tournaments will be made available as free-to-view to all mobile phone users accessing Disney+ Hotstar.
The move to lift the paywall for mobile-only viewers of both, the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, is aimed at further democratising the game of cricket. It is also aimed to directly take on OTT platform JioCinema which recently hosted the IPL tournament for its subscribers for free.
Earlier, the streaming rights for IPL were with Disney+ Hotstar. However, it went to JioCinema of the Jio ecosystem after the last bidding of streaming rights.
Asia Cup 2022, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, and the recently concluded India vs Sri Lanka, India vs New Zealand as well as India vs Australia tournaments were also streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
