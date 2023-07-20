Asia Cup: India to open campaign on September 2

Mumbai: India will open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy on September 2 while meeting the neighbours in a Super 4 clash in Colombo on September 10, as per scheduled released by Asian Cricket Council today.

Pilsen (Czech Republic)

Indian archers make final, secure Paris Games quota

Indian archers Sarita and Rakesh Kumar advanced to the final in the compound mixed team event at the Para World Championships. The duo assured a medal by defeating Jessica Stretton and Nathan Macqueen 150-146 and also secured a quota for next year’s Paris Paralympics.

Galle

Pakistan sense victory against SL in first Test

Pakistan remained on course for victory in the opening Test against Sri Lanka despite a top-order wobble chasing a meagre victory target of 131. Pakistan finished Day 4 on 48/3. Captain Babar Azam was batting on six with opener Imam-ul-Haq on 25.

COURCHEVEL

Tour de France: Vingegaard marches towards title

Jonas Vingegaard made a giant stride towards a second consecutive Tour de France title when rival Tadej Pogacar cracked in the toughest stage of the race today. What was a 10-second gap two days ago is now an unbridgeable 7:35 gap.

Budapest

Zhang retires in tears after opponent erases mark

Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai quit a match after her opponent rubbed out a ball mark with her foot following a disputed line call at the Budapest Grand Prix. Agencies

#Cricket #Mumbai #Pakistan