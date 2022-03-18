Asia Cup: Indian archers assured of six medals

Phuket

A second string Indian team has assured six medals in the Asia Cup Archery Championship. India remained in line for a clean sweep in the compound section. In the recurve team events, India advanced to the final in both the men’s and women’s sections.

New Delhi

Aishwary wins men’s air rifle T2 national trial

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won gold in the men’s 10m air rifle T2 event at the national shooting trials. Tomar, who had earlier won silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions T1 trial, beat fellow Olympian Deepak Kumar 17-11 in the final.

Bridgetown

Root, Stokes help England take command vs WI

England’s rampaging Ben Stokes smashed West Indies spinner Veerasammy Permaul and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph around the ground to move within sight of his century as the tourists took an iron grip on the second Test. The visitors scored 125 runs without losing a wicket in the morning session to advance to 369/3. Stokes was 89, off 92 balls, which included four sixes and 11 fours, while first day century-maker Joe Root was on 151.

Indian Wells

Rafa edges past Opelka, Halep downs Martic

Rafa Nadal beat Reilly Opelka 7-6(3) 7-6(5) to remain perfect in the year while unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic stunned world No. 6 Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 in Round 4 of Indian Wells. In women’s singles, Simona Halep beat Petra Martic 6-1 6-1 to reach the semifinals for the fourth time. Iga Swiatek beat Madison Keys 6-1 6-0. Agencies