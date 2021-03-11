Asia Cup: Japan crush India 5-2, Sardar Singh-coached team looking at exit door

PTI

Jakarta, May 24

A new-look Indian team paid for its inexperience and profligacy as the 2018 Asian Games champions Japan thrashed them 5-2 in a Pool A match of the men's Asia Cup here today.

Having drawn against Pakistan in the first match on Monday, India's chances of making the knockout stage were dealt a massive blow by today’s defeat — they are now third in the pool and even a big win against Indonesia is unlikely to see them through into the last-four stage. Japan moved to the top with two wins from two matches.

Ken Nagayoshi (24th minute), Kosei Kawabe (40th, 55th), Ryoma Ooka (49th) and Koji Yamasaki (54th) scored for Japan, while Pawan Rajbhar and Uttam Singh found the target for the Indians.

The young Indian players didn't quite measure up to the Japanese, who looked more organised and hit India repeatedly on the counters.

The two seniors — Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil — looked well past their prime and couldn't make much impact with their performances.

"First two quarters were very tough because we didn't get into any rhythm. We got better in the last two quarters but didn't create many chances," said India captain Lakra. "In the final quarter, we lost our defensive structure and conceded a couple of goals. Also, we lost two men and that had an effect," Lakra added.

India could have gone ahead in the fifth minute when Karthi Selvam made an inch-perfect cross from wide left for veteran Sunil, who just couldn't tap it in. Japan soon replied by winning a penalty corner, which was well saved by Indian custodian Suraj Karkera.