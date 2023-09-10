 Asia Cup: Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman helps ground staff cover pitch as rain interrupts India-Pakistan clash : The Tribune India

For the second time in a row, rain has played spoilsport in India-Pakistan's Asia Cup Super4 clash

Photo: ANI



ANI

Colombo, September 10

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman won applause from fans as he helped the groundstaff cover the ground after rain halted the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

For the second time in a row, rain has played spoilsport in India-Pakistan's Asia Cup Super4 clash.

The ground staff were prepared and they immediately rushed in when the umpires signalled. As the rain got heavier, they received some impromptu assistance from Zaman. He assisted them in bringing the covers onto the pitch.

Having been put to bat, India were cruising along well with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill putting up a 121-run partnership.

Shaheen Shaf Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket each to send both batters to the dugout. Shadab got the better of Rohit (56) with a soft dismissal, while Gill (58) failed to judge the pace of the ball and mistimed his shot in the next over. The ball went straight into the hands of Agha Salman.

Virat Kohli (8)* and KL Rahul (17)* were steering India innings before rain interrupted the engaging clash. India are 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

