Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-4 match

Lahore, September 6
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Super-4 match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.
Asked to bowl, Pakistan shot out Bangladesh for a paltry 193 and then overhauled the target in 38.4 overs in hand.
Opting to bat, Bangladesh batters struggled against the Pakistan bowlers but half-centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim (64) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (53) provided them some respite.
Haris Rauf (4/19) and Naseem Shah (3/34) were the main wicket takers for Pakistan.
Chasing a small target, Imam-ul-Haq’s 78 and Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 63 helped Pakistan romp home in 39.3 overs.
Brief scores: Bangladesh 193 all out in 38.4 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 53; Haris Rauf 4/19, Naseem Shah 3/34).
Pakistan: 194 for 3 in 39.3 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 78, Mohammad Rizwan 63 not out; Taskin Ahmed 1/32).
