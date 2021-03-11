Asia Cup: South Korea stand in India’s way

PTI

Jakarta, May 30

Defending champions India would look for an outright win against South Korea in their final Super 4 match to book their place in the final of the Asia Cup here tomorrow.

India had almost clinched a spot in the final on Sunday before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in their second Super 4 encounter on Sunday.

India had earlier defeated Japan 2-1 on Saturday.

As the table stands, South Korea, with a superior goal difference (+2), are on top while India (+1) are placed second. With two defeats, Japan are out of the reckoning, while Malaysia (0) would have an outside chance if they beat Japan by a comprehensive margin (minimum 2 goals), and also the India-South Korea match ends in a draw. Tomorrow, the Indians would look to avoid the permutations and combinations with an outright win over the Koreans. However, it would be easier said than done as the Koreans have looked a completely different side in the Super 4s.