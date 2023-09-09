 India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards say decision taken after consultation with all

India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

Photo for representation



ANI

New Delhi, September 9

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that the reserve day for the high-profile Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan clash was added after consultation with all the teams competing in Super Four stage of the tournament, ie, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

This comes after the head coaches of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka voiced their misgivings over the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to add a reserve day for the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup Super-4 stage.

"A reserve day for India Pakistan contest in the Asia Cup Super-4 stage has been added that effectively revised the Asia Cup playing condition. To clarify on the position, the decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC," tweeted the BCB.

The SLC also tweeted, "The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Asia Cup Super-4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super-4 competing teams. Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon change. #AsiaCup2023."

Earlier on Friday, a reserve day was announced for the India-Pakistan clash, which will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Not holding back, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurasingh said the decision is not "ideal" as even they would have preferred a reserve day. "There is a technical committee (in Asia Cup) represented by every participating country. They might have decided it for some other reason. It is not ideal as we also would have liked to have an extra day," the Bangladesh coach said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"But I don't have any more comment on this because they have already made a decision. If they had consulted us earlier, we would have given our opinion," the Bangladesh head coach added.

His Lankan counterpart, former England speedster Chris Silverwood, also expressed his frustration over ACC's decision saying that it could affect qualification scenarios in the elimination stages of the tournament.

"Yeah! Look, obviously, I was a little surprised when I heard it first. But we don't organise the competition, so we can't do a whole lot about it, right? I haven't seen this kind of thing in another tournament, this changing rules in the middle of the tournament," Silverwood said. "To be honest, I see it only becoming a problem if it provides points to the teams, and affects us," Silverwood added.

As per the ACC, if adverse weather suspends play during the India and Pakistan game, the match will continue on September 11 from the point it was suspended.

In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day. 

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Pakistan #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

2
Trending

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah wants to slap Kangana Ranaut, says, 'she has zero knowledge…'

3
India

Biden, PM Modi vow to extend ties in new domains; appreciate progress made in defence, hi-tech

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by 'patwaris'

5
Punjab

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

6
Haryana

Borders sealed, Delhi-Gurugram eway wears a deserted look

7
Trending

72 snakes, including 17 king cobras, stuffed inside baggage on Bangkok flight seized at Bengaluru airport

8
India

'Full-scale assault' on democratic institutions of India, says Rahul Gandhi during Europe tour

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress ‘in talks’ with its former leaders; tight-lipped on move

10
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 Summit begins with PM's welcome remarks; Modi addresses meeting with country name identified as 'Bharat'

Time to walk together for global good, can triumph over trust deficit caused by war: PM Modi at G20

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Modi exud...

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the ...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...

No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest

No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest

During his arrest, he appeals to people and party cadres to ...

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards issue statement on India-Pakistan match reserve day

India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another Burail jail inmate caught with phone

Traders take up pending issues with Chandigarh Mayor

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Delhi High Court quashes FIR against former Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia

Teen's gun hoax sends police into action in Old Delhi

2-year-old boy drowns in pool

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected