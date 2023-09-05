 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka scrape through to Super4s breaking Afghanistan hearts : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Asia Cup: Sri Lanka scrape through to Super4s breaking Afghanistan hearts

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka scrape through to Super4s breaking Afghanistan hearts

Following the close finish, Sri Lanka became the second team to qualify for Super4s from Group B after Bangladesh

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka scrape through to Super4s breaking Afghanistan hearts

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman during the Asia Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Lahore, Pakistan, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

Lahore, September 5

Mohammad Nabi’s game changing 65 off 32 balls came to nothing as Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling two-run win over an audacious Afghanistan to qualify for the Super4s of the Asia Cup, here on Tuesday.

Kusal Mendis’ high-quality 92 had pushed Sri Lanka to 291 for eight at the Gadaffi Stadium.

Due to their inferior run rate, Afghanistan needed to chase down 292 in 37.1 overs and Nabi put them on the cusp of a famous win by smashing the fastest half-century by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs.

In what turned out to be a riveting finish, the qualifying equation came down to 15 runs needed off seven balls and Rashid Khan increased the heart rate on either side of the dressing rooms by finding three fours off left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage in the 37th over.

At that tense moment, Afghanistan needed three runs off the first ball of the 38th over with two wickets in hand.

However, Mujeeb Zadran’s wicket on the first ball of the over caused heartbreak in the Afghanistan camp with the disappointment written all over the players’ faces in the dressing room.

Such was the level of their dejection was that they were not alert enough to know that Afghanistan still had a chance if they hit a six of the following three balls of the 38th over.

Rashid was left stranded at the other end with Fazalhaq Farooqi trapped in front by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Following the close finish, Sri Lanka became the second team to qualify for Super4s from Group B after Bangladesh.

Afghanistan had lost their top three for 50 runs before Nabi produced an innings to remember while batting alongside skipper Hashamatullah Shahidi (59). His special effort comprised five sixes and half a dozen boundaries.

Earlier, Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka (41) and Dimuth Karunaratne (32) gave a brisk start to the innings before being dismissed by medium pacer Gulbadin Naib.

Rather than the bowlers’ skills, it was more about the openers throwing their wickets away after a bright beginning.

Batting at No 3, Mendis then put Sri Lanka on course for a 300 plus total with a near flawless effort comprising six boundaries and three sixes.

The highlight of his sublime innings was the comfort with which he played the wily Rashid, who has built a reputation of foxing the best in the business.

Mendis had no issues picking his googlies and in the 26th over, worked him for three consecutive fours on the leg side. Later in Rashid’s spell, Mendis made good contact with the leggies’ googly to send it over long on for a maximum.

The Sri Lankan batter deserved a hundred but was run out in an unfortunate with the ball bursting through bowler Rashid’s hands to crash the stumps at the non-striker’s end, leaving Mendis well out of his ground.

His 102-run stand with Charith Asalanka (36 off 43) further consolidated for Sri Lanka but Afghanistan spinners removed Dhananjaya de Silva and skipper Dasuna Shanaka in a space of six balls to slow down the scoring rate.

In the end, Sri Lanka did well to get close to the 300-mark thanks to a 64-run stand for the eighth wicket between Maheesh Theekshana (28) and Dunith Wellalage (33 not out).

#Afghanistan #Bangladesh #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

2
Haryana

Ahead of G20 Summit, traffic advisory issued in Gurugram

3
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

4
Ludhiana

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

5
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

6
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

7
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

8
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

9
India

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

10
India

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

NDA vs 'INDIA': Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in UP, Puthuppally in Kerala...

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

‘Travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avo...


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Chandigarh: Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Panjab University poll: Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand, says top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of Chandigarh civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University