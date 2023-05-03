Asia Cup Stage 1: Indian archery teams confirm four medals

PTI

Tashkent, May 2

Indian archers made a flying start to their campaign in the Asia Cup Stage 2 world ranking tournament, advancing to the finals of all four team events in the recurve and compound sections, here today.

The top-seeded Indian men’s recurve team of Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke and Jayanta Talukdar eliminated Uzbekistan’s Chen Yao Yuy, Mirjalol Karorov and Amirkhan Sadikov 6-0 (56-54, 57-54, 56-53) in the semifinals. The team will take on China in the gold medal clash on Friday.

The recurve women’s team of Sangeeta, Prachi Singh and Tanisha Verma overcame Uzbekistan in a nail-biting tiebreaker finish to emerge 5-4 (53-54, 56-49, 52-50, 52-54, 26*-26) winners. They will face China in the final.

Having got a bye into semifinals, the top-seeded compound men’s team of Abhishek Verma, Kushal Dalal and Amit got the better of Saudi Arabia 236-221. They will take on Hong Kong in the gold medal clash on Friday.

The compound women’s team of Parneet Kaur, Pragati and Raginee Markoo are already in the final after topping the qualification round and they will also take on Hong Kong in the gold medal clash.

With no South Korea, it’s a depleted field at the Asia Cup Stage 2. India have sent their second-string side.