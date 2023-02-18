Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships: Shuttlers in semis, ensure first medal

PTI

Dubai, February 17

India staged a remarkable comeback to down Hong Kong 3-2 and qualify for the semifinals of the Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships here today. They also ensured a first-ever medal in the continental tournament.

Down 0-2, the men’s pair of Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty, and PV Sindhu levelled the scores before the women’s pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand completed the comeback.

In the first match, the mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto went down 24-26 17-21 against Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Tsz Yau NG.

Lakshya Sen lost 22-20 19-21 18-21 to Ka Long Angus NG. Kapila and Shetty won 20-22 21-16 21-11 over Tang Chun Man and Yeung Shing Choi. In the women’s singles match, Sindhu got the better of Saloni Samirbhai Mehta 16-21 21-7 21-9. In the decider, Jolly and Gayatri defeated Tsz Yau NG and Wing Yung NG 21-13 21-12.