Asiad Athletes’ Committee poll: Saina all set to win

Hangzhou (China): Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is set to win uncontested from the South Asia Zone in the first-ever Athletes Committee poll of the upcoming Asian Games. For the first time in history, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is conducting a poll among athletes to elect 10 members of the Athletes’ Committee.

Singapore

Verstappen’s qualifies in 11th place, Sainz on pole

Max Verstappen’s historic run of 10 Formula One wins in a row looks set to end after he qualified down in 11th place today for the Singapore Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz Jr took pole for the race on Sunday ahead of George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

Wentworth (UK)

Shubhankar hangs on at BMW PGA Championships

India’s Shubhankar Sharma was hanging at tied-61 with one more hole left in the second round of the BMW PGA Championship when play was suspended overnight due to darkness. Sharma, who had first round of 1-over 73, was 3-under through 17 holes to get to a total of 2-under and was right on the cutline. Agencies

