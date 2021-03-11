Asiad golf trials: Viraj Madappa, Veer Ahlawat share men’s lead

Bengaluru

Viraj Madappa and Veer Ahlawat, two of India’s most promising young talented stars, shared the lead after a superb start in the Asian Games Golf trials here today. The duo shot a 6-under 66 each for a two-shot lead over three others.

Naihati

I-League: Churchill Brothers beat Rajasthan United

Churchill Brothers notched up their fifth win on the trot as they beat Rajasthan United 2-1 in an I-League Phase 2 match here today. In another match, NEROCA FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC played out a goalless draw.

Madrid

Valencia joins 3 other cities as hosts of Davis Cup

Valencia in eastern Spain has been selected as the fourth host city for the group stage of this year’s Davis Cup Finals, organisers said today. Bologna, Glasgow and Hamburg were previously named as hosts of the group phase to be played from September 14 to 18.

Bengaluru

Former women’s hockey team captain Britto dead

Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Elvera Britto died here on Tuesday due to old age related problems. She was 81. Elvera guided Karnataka to seven national titles.

St Andrews

St Andrews set to break crowd record for British Open

The 150th edition of the British Open is expected to attract a record-breaking crowd of 290,000 when St. Andrews hosts in July. The R&A received more than 1.3 million ticket applications, leading to the highest number of admission tickets being issued. — Agencies