Asian Airgun Championship: Fab four for India, gold tally hits 17

PTI

New Delhi, November 15

India swept the air pistol events in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, South Korea, today.

Shiva Narwal won the men’s 10m air pistol title, while Sagar Dangi picked up the junior men’s gold.

In addition, both the men’s and women’s youth teams won their respective competitions to make it another successful day for the Indians, who now have 17 gold medals overall.

Narwal got the better of the experienced South Korean Park Daehun in the final, taking him down 17-13. He also topped the ranking round with a 253.7, while Daehun was second with a 250.2. Vijayveer Sidhu picked up bronze in the event. He finished the ranking round in the third place with a 248.0.

In the junior men’s air pistol, it was a 1-2 finish for India as Dangi overcame Samrat Rana 17-13 to claim gold.

India’s third gold came in the men’s 10m air pistol youth event, when the trio of Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil and Amit Sharma beat a South Korean team 16-8 in the gold medal clash. The fourth gold came in the women’s 10m air pistol youth event, with Kanishka Dagar, Yashasvi Joshi and Harnavdeep Kaur beating a South Korean team 16-10 in the final match.